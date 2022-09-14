LIVE TV
SCO Summit 2022: Putin to meet Indian PM Modi; Energy, food security on agenda
Published: Sep 14, 2022, 02:40 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Indian PM Narendra Modi will travel to Uzbekistan for the crucial SCO meeting, which is scheduled to be held on September 15-16. The Indian leader will also hold bilateral meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin to boost trade ties.
