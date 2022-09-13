SCO 2022: India, China declare disengagement at line of actual control

Published: Sep 13, 2022, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will come under one roof for the first time since 2020 Galwan clashes for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet at Uzbekistan on 15-16 September.
