/Scientists Track Pacific Warming & Surge in Global Temperatures

Published: Apr 16, 2026, 14:15 IST | Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 14:15 IST
Scientists are tracking a rapid warming trend in the Pacific Ocean alongside a surge in global temperatures, raising fresh concerns about accelerating climate change. Researchers say the unusual ocean heat patterns are contributing to rising heat extremes worldwide, disrupting weather systems, and intensifying climate risks. Experts are closely monitoring the developments to understand their long-term impact on global climate stability.