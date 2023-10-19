Scientists surprised by source of largest quake detected on Mars

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Scientists surmised that a meteorite impact was the origin of this earthquake on Mars because the planet does not have the plate tectonics mechanism, which causes earthquakes on Earth. However, a search for an impact crater turned up nothing, which helped scientists determine that the earthquake was actually generated by tectonic activity—rumbling within the planet—and provided them with more insight into what causes Mars to tremble.

