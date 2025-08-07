Scientists say blue whale vocalisations have dropped by almost 40 percent

Earth's largest animals have mysteriously gone silent as catastrophic ocean heat waves devastate their food sources. Scientists have documented a 40% drop in blue whale communications, with these magnificent creatures abandoning their ancient songs to desperately hunt for disappearing prey. This unprecedented silence signals the collapse of marine ecosystems from California to the South Pacific, as climate change transforms the ocean's greatest wilderness into a starvation zone.