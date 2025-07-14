Published: Jul 14, 2025, 22:29 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 22:29 IST
Scientists detect biggest black hole merger ever!
Scientists have just detected the most massive black hole merger in history, sending powerful gravitational waves across the cosmos. This monumental collision challenges everything we thought we knew about how black holes form and grow. Join us as we explore the staggering implications of this discovery, the mysterious "mass gap" it shatters, and what it means for our understanding of the universe.