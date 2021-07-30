Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

Jul 30, 2021, 03:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co on Thursday (July 29), alleging that the company breached her contract when it released the movie on streaming at the same time it debuted in theaters.
