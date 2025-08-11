Published: Aug 11, 2025, 19:29 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 19:29 IST
Videos Aug 11, 2025, 19:29 IST
SC orders stray dogs clean-up in Delhi-NCR | 'Move them to civic shelters'
The Supreme Court has ordered Delhi-NCR authorities to immediately capture, sterilise, and permanently relocate stray dogs amid rising dog bite incidents. The directive includes strict legal warnings against any obstruction. Civic bodies must begin with 5,000 dogs within six weeks. Watch for full details on this major public safety intervention.