LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 20, 2025, 12:19 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 12:19 IST
SC Orders SIT Probe Into MP Minister's Controversial Remark On Col Sofiya Qureshi
Videos May 20, 2025, 12:19 IST

SC Orders SIT Probe Into MP Minister's Controversial Remark On Col Sofiya Qureshi

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah moved Supreme Court on Thursday after the High Court took suo moto cognisance of his remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Trending Topics

trending videos