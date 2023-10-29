Saudi's Khaled Bin Salman to visit US amid Israel-Hamas war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
Saudi Arabia's defense minister Khaled Bin Salman is expected to visit Washington on Monday for talks with senior Biden Administration officials. Khaled Bin Salman is the brother of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and according to reports the visit was scheduled earlier but it will now take place just days after Israel expanded its ground operations in Gaza.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos