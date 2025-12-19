/Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Warned Pakistan Over Umrah Visa Misuse in 2024

In 2024, Saudi Arabia formally warned Pakistan about the misuse of Umrah visas by beggars traveling to Mecca and Medina to solicit alms. The Saudi Ministry of Religious Affairs cautioned that if Pakistan failed to curb this practice, it could negatively impact genuine Pakistani pilgrims performing Umrah and Hajj. This warning came amid growing concerns in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries about organized begging and the reputational damage it causes to Pakistan.