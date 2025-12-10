/Saudi Arabia: Jeddah Drenched by Heavy Rain, Floods Cause Chaos

Published: Dec 10, 2025, 08:49 IST | Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 08:49 IST
Saudi Arabia: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has experienced heavy rainfall that has led to significant flooding and traffic congestion across the city. Residents have been urged to remain indoors as emergency services respond to the situation, with several areas reporting waterlogged streets and disrupted movement. The unexpected downpour, rare for this time of year, has prompted authorities to issue safety warnings and advise people to avoid unnecessary travel.