Saudi Arabia jails 8 over Khashoggi murder, sentence reversed after family's pardon

Sep 08, 2020, 04.30 PM(IST)
A Saudi Arabian court jailed eight people for between 7 and 20 years for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, four months after his family forgave his killers and enabled death sentences to be set aside.