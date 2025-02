Saudi Arabia has implemented a new regulation requiring Pakistani travellers to get a polio vaccine, before entering the country for Umrah. Passengers must obtain a certificate from either a government or private hospital, To confirm their vaccination status. According to the new rule, travellers must receive either an Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) within the last 12 months or an Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) within the last 6 months before they arrive in Saudi Arabia.