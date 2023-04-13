Saudi aims to focus on diversifying energy-dependent economy: Analysts

Saudi Arabia 's eyes with regional Rivals the world's biggest oil exporter wants to focus on diversifying its energy dependent economy. This focus is on economy but also to re-establish Regional leadership so for example the reintegration of Syria into the Arab fold and when we'll have to see if that happens countries like Qatar and Kuwait to remain firmly opposed to that is really as much aimed at trying to loosen the ties between Iran and Syria as it is about trying to resolve the Syrian conflict right also Darcy uh let us help us understand if you think that Syria will return to the egypt-based Arab League.