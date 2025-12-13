/Satya Nadella Codes Cricket App, AI Picks India’s Best Test XI

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has developed a cricket app in his free time, using AI to analyze player performance and select India’s best Test XI. The app’s algorithm has picked Virat Kohli as captain over MS Dhoni, citing Kohli’s leadership record and on-field performance as key factors. Nadella’s app, which uses advanced data modeling, has sparked debate among fans and experts about the role of AI in sports selection and the legacy of both captains.