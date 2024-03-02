SATTE & Saudi Arabian Adventures: Wings S3E18

Welcome to Wings! Join Johan Castell as he takes you on a thrilling journey through Asia's leading travel trade show and the sandy dunes of Saudi Arabia. In this episode, discover the bustling atmosphere of Satte, South Asia's largest travel and tourism exchange, featuring over 1200 exhibitors and 35,000 trade visitors. Explore the diverse offerings of 28 State tourism boards and 50 countries, as industry experts discuss the latest travel trends and innovations. Next, embark on a horseback ride through the picturesque dunes of Ashar valley in Saudi Arabia, and learn about the historic Arabian horses prized for their endurance. Experience the thrill of adventure at places like the Adventure Hub in Alula, offering adrenaline-pumping activities such as the Giant Swing and Zip-line. Discover the luxurious resorts of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Project, where travellers can experience upscale accommodations, exotic spas, and breathtaking desert landscapes. Learn about the rich cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia at the Richest Camel Racing Festival and the Tough Mudder Infinity event in Alula. Finally, journey to Cairo, Egypt, where a section of the historic Citadel has opened to the public, offering visitors a glimpse into the medieval fortification built by King Saladin. Don't miss this exciting episode of Wings, where travel meets adventure!