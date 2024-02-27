Sandeshkhali Violence | West Bengal's TMC govt dragging its feet on Shahjahan's arrest?

West Bengal Governor CV Bose directed the state government to immediately arrest Trinamool Congress Leader Sheikh Shahjahan. He is accused of sexual atrocities, land grabbing and money laundering. West Bengal's Sandeshkhali has been on the boil for weeks now after several women in the area level sexual assault allegations on the TMC leader and his aides. Two of his associates were arrested earlier this month after protests erupted in the area. Watch to know more!