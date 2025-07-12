LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 11:45 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 11:45 IST
Sanctions on Cuban President over crackdown on 2021 anti-govt protests in Cuba
Jul 12, 2025

Sanctions on Cuban President over crackdown on 2021 anti-govt protests in Cuba

The United States announced its first sanctions on Friday against Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel for his role “in the Cuban regime’s brutality toward the Cuban people.”

