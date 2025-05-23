Published: May 23, 2025, 09:19 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 09:19 IST
Videos May 23, 2025, 09:19 IST
San Diego plane crash: Private plane crashes into San Diego homes, ignites massive fire
At least two people were killed and eight injured after a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood. The crash also ignited a massive fire that has damaged multiple homes and vehicles. Footage of the immediate aftermath of the crash showed a line of burning fuel linking the flaming cars. Watch in for more details!