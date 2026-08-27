/Salif Keita cancels South Africa concerts over xenophobic violence

Legendary Malian singer Salif Keita has cancelled all his upcoming commercial performances in South Africa, citing growing xenophobic violence against African migrants. The acclaimed musician said he could not perform amid reports of attacks targeting foreign nationals. Keita's decision comes as South Africa faces increasing scrutiny over anti-migrant violence and tensions surrounding immigration. His move has sparked debate across the continent, with many viewing it as a powerful statement on African solidarity, migration, and human rights.