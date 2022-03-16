Sahith Theegala: Indian-origin rookie who is turning heads on the PGA Tour

Anirban Lahiri's performance at the Players Championship has put Indian Golf firmly in the spotlight. In fact, the last few months have seen Indian or Indian-origin players come into contention in tournaments across America.24-year-old Sahith Theegala has already led two tournaments in his rookie year on the tour and is being hailed as one to watch out for. A first-generation American, Theegala has dominated the collegiate circuit and is just one of five players to sweep all three Player of the Year awards in 2020, the Hoskins award, the Ben Hogan Award as well as the Jack Nicklaus award. Theegala spoke to WION's Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo about his journey and the steady rise of Indian Golf.