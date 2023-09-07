Sabalenka Eases Past Zheng To Reach The S/F At The Us Open | WION Sports

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Second seed Aryna Sabalenka dispatches China's Zheng Qinwen in straight sets to reach the semi-finals at the US Open. The soon-to-be World No. 1 becomes the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to reach the semi-finals of all four grand slams in a year.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos