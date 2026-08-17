/S Korea-US military drills: Trump rewards North Korea for maintaining 'very good ties'

U.S. President Donald Trump has cited his "very good relationship" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a key factor behind his decision to significantly scale back joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea. Trump argued that the large-scale drills send an "inappropriate and hostile" message to Pyongyang and could undermine diplomatic efforts on the Korean Peninsula. The move has sparked debate among security experts and regional allies, with supporters viewing it as a confidence-building measure while critics warn it could affect military readiness. The decision comes amid renewed focus on U.S.-North Korea relations and broader security dynamics in East Asia.