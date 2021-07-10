S Jaishankar hands holy relic of Saint Queen Ketevan to government of Georgia

Jul 10, 2021, 08:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is on two days visit to Georgia. On his arrival to Georgia S Jaishankar handed over the relic of Saint Queen Ketevan to the government of Georgia. Watch this report to know more.
