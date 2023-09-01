Rwanda retires 12 generals along with hundreds of soldiers

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
In a significant retirement from the army, Rwandan President Paul Kagame led hundreds of soldiers, including 12 generals and more than 80 senior officers, out of the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) on Wednesday. After Kagame announced a number of promotions and appointments in the military earlier on Wednesday, the RDF announced a number of retirements in a statement.

