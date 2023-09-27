Russia's Wagner mercenaries under attack in Sudan by Ukraine

It is 5 months since the civil war broke out in Sudan. But the brutality and mayhem that began on the 15th of April continues unabated. This week a video of two RSF soldiers standing in front of one of Khartoum's most iconic skyscrapers has gone viral. The skyscraper that towers over the Nile River has been reduced to a smouldering shell. The fact that cultural heritage sites of Sudan were being reduced to rubble in the Sudanese civil war is no secret. But what is new is the scale of the devastation that has come to light. At the same time, the street fighting in Sudan is also fast becoming a theatre for a proxy war. Between the Wagner mercenaries and the agents of the Ukrainian intelligence agencies. Now you may wonder what role do Russia and Ukraine have to play in the civil war in Sudan. Mohammed Saleh will get you more details.