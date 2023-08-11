Russia's Su-57 fighter now deadlier than ever before | Key facts about stealth fighter

Su-57 is a multifunctional 5th generation aircraft system for execution of a wide range of combat tasks. The fighter provides covertness of combat operation due to low signature level in the radar field. The felon is capable of continued supersonic cruising flight. The jet is designed to destroy air, ground & naval targets. The aircraft can be used day & night, including in difficult weather conditions & difficult interference environment, when countering enemy air defence systems. The radar system is spread across the body & armament is placed inside jet fuselage. The su-57 ai system assumes some of the pilot’s functions, including piloting & preparations for use of weapons. In 2018, russian defense ministry signed the first contract for the supply of an initial batch of su-57s. As per state-owned corporation rostec, su-57 serial production has begun & the first aircraft of the initial batch was delivered in 2020. Su-57 is currently sukhoi’s most advanced aircraft in the model lineup.