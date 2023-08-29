Russia's President to not attend September G20 Summit in India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
There's already a lot of Buzz around the G20 where Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi due to be held on the 9th and the 10th of September. Previously he did not attend the two-day BRICS Summit in Johannesburg either and now, President Putin informed India's prime minister Narendra Modi that Moscow will be represented by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

