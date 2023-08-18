Russia's move on Kupiansk, forces evacuations in Ukraine's Kharkiv

The city of Kupiansk is just 25 miles from the Russian border. A strategic city in the Kharkiv region it had been captured by the invading Russian forces in the initial days of the war, before it was retaken by the Ukrainian forces in September last year. From the reports that are now coming in from the battle lines, Kupiansk has again become the focus of Russia's assault. The city's residents are bracing themselves for a possible second occupation from the Russians. After two months of a sluggish counteroffensive, what has become clear is that Ukraine has failed to make any major inroads into the Russian defences. The Crimean peninsula and the eastern frontlines had been the major theatre of combat. But the focus point of the fighting is beginning to shift again Mohammed Saleh gets you the details.