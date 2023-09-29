Russian supersonic boom! New Su-35 Flanker & Su-57 Felon fighter jets | All you need to know

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
A shot in the arm for the Russian air force. This is a massive boost which no one expected. Amid the chaos and bloodletting in Ukraine, Russia's powerful military-industrial complex continues to ramp-up production. Russian aerospace forces have received a new batch of cutting-edge su-35 flanker and su-57 felon fighter jets. Here's all you need to know about these two combat aircraft, arguably among the best in the world.

