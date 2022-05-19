Russian soldier on trial in Kyiv court, accused of killing unarmed man

Published: May 19, 2022, 02:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Kyiv has accused Moscow of committing war crimes. The West seems convinced and is pushing for a wider probe. Now on the 84th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, for the first time a Russian soldier is on trial for war crimes
