Russian President Vladimir Putin sends signal to west with flight on bomber jet
Russian President Vladimir Putin dawned a pilot's uniform then took the hot seat in a high-tech supersonic strategic bomber fighter Jet. The giant T160 Wing plane is a modernized version of a Soviet era bomber. The Putin's flight on a jet capable of carrying nuclear missiles is being seen as some kind of a message to the west and it has come just days before Moscow marks the second anniversary of its military invasion of Ukraine. Watch to know more!