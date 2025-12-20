LOGIN
Russian President Vladimir Putin Blames Rate Hikes for Economic Slowdown

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 20, 2025, 11:34 IST | Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 11:34 IST
The Russian central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points on Friday, bringing it down to 16 per cent. The move comes as inflation slows, but the economy continues to struggle to grow.

