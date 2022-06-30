Russian President Putin denies hitting shopping mall in Ukraine's Kremenchuk with missiles

Published: Jun 30, 2022, 10:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Russian President Vladimir Putin denied hitting a shopping mall in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk with missiles, saying that it had struck a nearby depot of U.S. and European arms triggering an explosion which ignited a fire in the mall.
