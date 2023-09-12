Russian plane with 159 aboard makes emergency landing in Siberia's Novosibirsk region

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Russia's Ural Airlines plane with 159 people aboard made an emergency landing. The plane flying from Sochi to Omsk landed in Siberia's Novosibirsk region. No immediate reason for emergency landing has been provided.

