Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 22:06 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 22:06 IST
Russian Missiles, Drones & Robots Push Frontlines Deeper Into Ukraine
Ukraine reportedly struck a Russian A-50 spy plane under Operation Spiderweb, dealing a blow to Russia’s surveillance capabilities. Watch to know more!

