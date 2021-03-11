Russian mining giant pays $2 bn fine for Arctic Oil spill

Mar 11, 2021, 09.10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel has paid a nearly $2 billion fine for a massive oil spill in the Arctic last year. In a statement, the firm said that it has paid the penalty for damage caused to the environment in May 2020.
