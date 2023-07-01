Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: Unstinting support to Mali

The military junta of Mali reached a deal with Russia to deploy troops from the Wagner group just days before the United Nations Security Council voted to end its peacekeeping mission in Mali. Relations between Mali and the U.N. have been deteriorating ever since the military regime took power in a coup in 2020. The United Nations multi-dimensional integrated stabilisation mission is known as "minusima," and the Malian government declared it a failure and requested for its termination last week.