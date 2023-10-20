Russian FM Sergei Lavrov visits North Korea amid rising tensions

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Russia's foreign minister has pledged his full support to North Korea on a visit to Pyongyang where he called the US Policy towards the nuclear-armed state as dangerous. South Korean authorities have claimed that Hamas militants and North Korea were connected in various fields including arms deals, military tactics and training.

