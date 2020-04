Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Russian envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev lauded India's "Comprehensive efforts" that resulted in significant "decrease in the rate of infection". Incidentally, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Indian FM S Jaishankar spoke on COVID-19 crisis during which the upcoming BRICS FM Video meet, that is to take place on 28th of April was also discussed.