Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers in India for the second time this year | Details

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar will be holding key bilateral talks with Russian and Chinese counterparts in Goa today. The bilaterals come ahead of the meeting of foreign ministers of the SCO grouping tomorrow. Sergei Lavrov's visit is the third high-level visit from Russia in the last three weeks. Remember, Russian deputy prime minister Denis Manturov and Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu visited New Delhi recently. India has long-standing ties with Russia and has so far not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, last year, PM Modi told Putin that this is not a time for war. Ties between India and China have seen a steep fall since the 2020 clash in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. Wang Yi, now China's top diplomat, visited New Delhi last year, and met Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. And in March, China's new foreign minister, Qin Gang, attended the G20 meeting in New Delhi. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India since 2011.