Russia Wiretapping: Putin seeks to 'destabilise' Germany, says Boris Pistorius
Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has accused Russia of conducting what he calls an information war. This follows the release of a 38-minute audio recording featuring senior German military officials. In a dramatic turn of events, Russian media published a recording where German officers discussed weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea. This has prompted Moscow to demand an explanation regarding the escalating tensions between the two nations.