Russia has fulfilled its annual production goals for the deadly P-800 Oniks and hypersonic Zircon missiles in just seven months. Travelling at Mach 2.5 with a 300kg warhead and low-altitude sea-skimming flight, the Oniks presents an unstoppable threat to targets on land and sea. With Ukraine facing acute air defence shortages and NATO members Poland and the Baltic states fortifying critical infrastructure against Russian sabotage, Moscow continues to exceed monthly production targets.