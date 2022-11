Russia Ukraine War: Zelensky addresses UNSC, urges to support 'peace formula' after Russian strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of crimes against humanity for battering country's power grid and according to the Ukrainian officials at least 10 people were killed in the barrage of Russian missiles. Speaking at the 'urgent' UNSC meet, Zelensky said that Ukraine will put forward a resolution condemning any forms of energy terror.