Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of deploying North Korean troops to the Kursk region, a move he claims is part of Moscow's strategy to bolster its military presence in the ongoing conflict. Zelensky's statement highlights growing concerns about Russia's reliance on foreign support, as it continues to face significant resistance from Ukrainian forces. This alleged involvement of North Korean soldiers underscores the increasingly complex and international nature of the war, drawing attention to possible alliances that are reshaping the battlefield dynamics.