Russia-Ukraine War: What we've learnt about Russia and the west in these two years

As the war completes two years, Russia has gained full control of the longtime Ukrainian stronghold of Avdiivka which is just a few miles from Donetsk, which it has already occupied. This is Russia’s biggest gains since capturing the city of Bakhmut in May 2023. Russia is continuing with its gains in the region while the west is grappling over continuing its aid to Ukraine. As the war will soon enter its third year, a lot of light has been shed on Russia, the West and their strategies moving forward.