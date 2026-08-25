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Russia-Ukraine war: Western allies assemble in Kyiv, vow to support war efforts

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 21:41 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 21:41 IST
Western allies assembled in Kyiv on Ukraine's Independence Day to vow continued military and financial backing against escalating Russian attacks.

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