Russia-Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin's emotional remark as Ukraine war enters third year
President Vladimir Putin has issued an emotional statement on the two-year-long war in Ukraine. Putin said that any war and any hostilities are a tragedy referring to Ukraine and other flash points in the world. He said, 'the situation is difficult there are many problems and many flash points we have a conflict with our neighbors nearby hostilities are underway and could it be more problematic.' Watch to know more!