Russia-Ukraine war: US President Donald Trump agrees to strengthen Ukraine's air defence capability

Russia has unleashed its largest drone and missile attack on Ukraine since the war began, firing over 500 aerial weapons in an all-night assault focused on Kyiv. This came just hours after Putin’s call with Trump, who later said there’s “no progress” on peace talks. The Kremlin, meanwhile, maintains that diplomacy has failed to deliver results. Does this surge in hostilities signal the end of hopes for peace?